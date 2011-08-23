LONDON A record number of police will be deployed at London's Notting Hill Carnival this weekend to avoid any repeat of rioting that tore through parts of the capital two week's ago, London's Metropolitan Police force said Tuesday.

The decision to hold the two-day event, one of Europe's biggest street parties, on August 28 and 29, had hung in the balance after the worst riots in decades shocked the country and drew a tough response to the disorder from the government.

Metropolitan Police Commander Steve Rodhouse, the operation's official spokesman, said 5,500 officers will be on duty on the Sunday and 6,500 thousand on the Monday, a bank holiday in Britain, when the main parade takes place.

He said that would be an overall increase of 500 per day on previous years.

In addition, 4,000 extra police, would be on stand-by across the city to be used as a reserve force if serious trouble broke out at the event, he said. All police leave has been cancelled, he added.

"It is, I believe, the highest number that we've had in recent years particularly when you consider the number of officers who are available across the rest of London that are additional and that are able to be deployed." Rodhouse told reporters.

"I need to be clear: we will have a robust policing presence here. This is a great event, it's a fun event, we want people to come enjoy themselves. But I repeat my plea: if people feel they want to come to the event to create trouble, don't, we will be ready," he said.

Rodhouse said a four-week crackdown on known troublemakers ahead of the event, called Operation Razorback, had already made 35 arrests and more would likely be made in the coming days.

A similar operation last year resulted in 101 arrests.

Metropolitan Police Commander, Bob Broadhurst, one of Britain's most experienced public order officers -- who is heading up security and safety at the Olympics next year -- is in overall charge of policing the event.

The carnival is a showcase for African-Caribbean culture and regularly attracts a crowd of more than one million people who dance and party behind dozens of colourful floats and sound systems.

It takes place annually in the fashionable, and in places affluent, area of west London portrayed in the film "Notting Hill," starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts.

In the past, the event has been marred by shootings, stabbings, drug-dealing and high numbers of arrests, although it has been largely peaceful in recent years.

Police and organisers insist that given the huge number of people who take part, crime rates are low.

Carnival has also attracted trouble from rival teenage street gangs, which the government and police have partly blamed for the recent disorder.

Rodhouse said that police had intelligence that "some gangs want to come to the carnival and create trouble for us," but that the "chatter" picked up so far was no different from previous years.

"Plus we know that some people believe that we will be diverted from policing the rest of London due to the Notting Carnival leaving the rest of the capital without a policing presence. This is not the case," he said.

Rodhouse said appropriate stop-and-search techniques and technology would be employed to stop people bringing weapons into the area and offenders would be dealt with in the strongest way possible.

In 1976 the carnival ended in a full-scale riot with dozens of police and revellers injured after white and black youths fought running battles with police.

The riot was blamed on simmering racial tensions in the area, the "stop-and-search" laws and heavy policing of the event.

According to police accounts at the time, violence erupted after officers attempted to arrest a pickpocket, who was immediately defended by the surrounding crowds.

Rodhouse, however, said that any attempt to draw comparisons with 1976 were "unhelpful."

"That's talking about policing in a different era, in a completely different environment. Our objective this year is to police a safe and successful event and be to be able to intervene with any criminality that may arise."

Inspired by Trinidad's carnival, the Notting Hill event was first held in London in 1964 and has grown into one of the world's biggest, generating tens of millions of pounds for London's economy.

(Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi)