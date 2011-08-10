A worker cleans a laundry after overnight rioting and looting in the neighbourhood of Toxteth in Liverpool, northern England August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Youths have fought running battles with police in a new bout of violence and looting after a man was shot dead by police in north London last week.

Following are some of the key events:

August 4, 2011 - Police investigating gun crime in a black community shoot 29-year-old Mark Duggan after stopping him in a taxi in Tottenham, north London. He dies at the scene.

August 4 - Britain's police watchdog opens an inquiry into the fatal shooting.

August 6 - Duggan's friends and family gather outside Tottenham police station for a peaceful protest. About 200-300 people join the demonstration.

-- Later, bottles and missiles are thrown at police after what locals say was an argument between a protester and a police officer.

August 6-7 - Violence continues through the night in Tottenham. Rioters attack banks, set fire to cars and loot shops.

August 7 - Violence spreads to Enfield in northeast London. Shortly after, missiles are thrown in Brixton, south London.

August 7-8 - Rioters clash with police in Enfield and Brixton. They loot stores and destroy vehicles.

August 8 - Police say they are dealing with "copycat criminality" across London.

-- Clashes are reported in Hackney, northeast London. London Mayor Boris Johnson says he will cut short his holiday and return to the capital.

-- Police in Britain's second city Birmingham later report looting and violence across the centre. TV news channels show aerial footage of large fires in Croydon, south London.

-- Violence spreads to Clapham, an upmarket area in southwest London. Rioting follows in Ealing in the west and Woolwich in the east.

August 8-9 - Rioting continues through the night in several parts of the capital, including Peckham and Hackney. A police station is set alight in Birmingham and officers are called to a number of incidents in the northwest port city of Liverpool.

August 9 - Cameron condemns the disorder as "criminality pure and simple." He says there will be 16,000 police on the streets of the capital and that parliament will be recalled on August 11

-- The Football Association postpones a friendly match between England and the Netherlands planned for Wembley on Wednesday.

-- Cameron visits Croydon to see the damage from the previous night's violence. Boris Johnson, London's mayor, visits Clapham to thank volunteers for cleaning up; he is heckled by residents who complain about a lack of police on the streets.

--- In Salford, Greater Manchester, rioters throw bricks at police and set fire to buildings. A police station is fire bombed by 30 to 40 males in Nottingham. No one is wounded, police say. Cars are burnt and stores looted in West Bromwich and Wolverhampton in central England.

August 10 - Police say they have arrested 770 people around London since the looting began. More than 100 police officers have been wounded. Out of London, police say 113 people have been arrested in Manchester and Salford, and 50 in Liverpool.

-- In Birmingham, police launch a murder inquiry after three Muslim men were killed after being run over by a car.

-- Cameron says more people will be arrested and charged. "We will not allow a culture of fear to exist on our streets." "We needed a fight back and a fight back is under way," Cameron says after a meeting of the government's COBRA crisis planning group.