London police arrest one at protest over death of detainee

Floral tributes are left after the death of Rashan Charles outside a shop in east London, Britain July 29, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Police in east London arrested one person after violence broke out at a protest over the death of a man who had been detained a week earlier, police said on Saturday.

Rashan Charles, 20, died on July 22 after he was chased by a police officer who attempted to remove an object from his mouth or throat, according to an independent body which deals with complaints about the police.

A protest over his death in the borough of Hackney turned violent on Friday night when bottles and other objects were thrown at officers and small fires were started, police said.

Windows of local businesses and cars were damaged and police in riot gear and some on horseback were called in to help clear the area. BBC television showed what appeared to be fireworks exploding near police officers.

The person arrested was a 17 year-old male who was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, police said. No one was seriously injured during the disturbance, they said.

A woman looks at floral tributes laid after the death of Rashan Charles outside a shop in east London, Britain July 29, 2017. Neil Hall

The BBC said some protesters carried Black Lives Matter placards.

A further protest was planned for Saturday in the same area, police said.

Britain's Independent Police Complaints Commission has said it will investigate "thoroughly and rigorously" the incidents that led to Charles' death. CCTV camera footage show him being wrestled to the ground by a police officer in a shop. Then the officer appears to try to remove something from Charles' mouth.

The IPCC is also investigating the death of another man who was stopped by police in June in another area of east London. An examination of his body found packages in his throat.

London was hit by a series of major riots in the summer of 2011 after police shot dead a man who was a known criminal. An inquest found that police acted lawfully in that case.