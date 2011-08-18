Police officers form a barrier across a road to block it from a group of youths, in Liverpool, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON The government is in the "the last-chance saloon" when it comes to tackling the root causes of the riots that raged through English cities and towns last week, Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith said.

In an interview with the centre-right Spectator magazine Duncan Smith said there had been a lot of focus on slashing debt and the economic crisis but last week's riots were a warning to politicians they now had to deal with a "social crisis."

"The Prime Minister made it clear that this, now, is his big focus. It is not possible to have watched or experienced any of these riots without realising that we're in the last-chance saloon," he told the political magazine.

"This is our warning. That wasn't the crisis, but the crisis is coming," he said, adding that the coalition government "can't let this go on any more." He said Prime Minister David Cameron realised that.

Cameron has asked Duncan Smith and Home Secretary Theresa May to report to parliament in October on measures to deal with the gang culture seen as one of the causes of the riots.

The pension minister's comments came after Cameron defended the courts for meting out tough sentences for those involved in the riots.

Duncan Smith suggested the handling of the riots could prove to be a defining moment in Cameron's leadership in a similar way to how the September 11 attacks on the United States moulded former Labour prime minister Tony Blair's tenure.

"Well, I think he sees it like that. It's been a reminder to him. He's now determined this is what he wants to do," he said.

A former party leader, Duncan Smith has done extensive work on tackling poverty and social exclusion.

In the interview he hinted at failings of previous Conservative administrations, saying that Margaret Thatcher's premiership in the 1980s had "freed up the markets, but was missing the next bit."

He said that Britain had "ended up with a sort of mid-20th century society, many locked away in welfarism, and a 21st-century economy."

(Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi; editing by Keith Weir)