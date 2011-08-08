Rioting on the streets of north London has resulted in the arrest of over 160 people. Here is a rundown of recent riots in Britain:

April 1980 - St. Pauls, Bristol

A police drugs raid on the Black & White Café led to a series of disturbances across the country. Tensions with the police had been growing in the area, with many black youths feeling discriminated against. Over 130 people were arrested.

April 1981 - Brixton, South London

Brixton had long been an area of high tension between the police and the black community. The stabbing and subsequent death of a black man was blamed on police brutality and sparked the riot. Damages were estimated at as much as 7.5 million pounds and 365 police and civilians were injured.

Brixton saw more rioting in 1985, when a black woman was accidentally shot during a police raid, in 1995 when a young black man died in police custody, and most recently in 2001, after a man was shot by police who mistakenly believed he was carrying a gun. Both black and white youths were involved in the riots.

July 1981 - Toxteth, Liverpool

Rioting in Liverpool was motivated by the arrest of 20-year old Leroy Alphonse Cooper whose supporters said he was subsequently mistreated in custody. This was the latest in a series of allegations of police discrimination against the black community, including accusations of drug-planting. Nine days of violence followed in which the police deployed CS gas for the first time in the UK.

October 1985 - Broadwater Farm, Tottenham, London

A week after the 1985 riot in Brixton, the Broadwater estate in Tottenham erupted into violence between youths and the police when a woman suffered heart failure after a police raid on her home. Shots were fired injuring several and 40-year old PC Keith Blakelock died when he was stabbed by rioters whilst protecting a fire-fighter putting out a blaze.

March 1990 - Poll Tax Riots, London

When Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government introduced the Poll Tax - an unpopular levy on individuals regardless of wealth - 100,000 people turned out for a protest in central London which quickly turned violent. Cars were overturned and buildings looted.

May-July 2001 - Oldham, Burnley, Lancashire

The series of riots that spanned spring and summer 2001 was the result of tensions between the white majority and the growing ethnic minority communities. Fighting broke out between far-right groups such as the National Front and local Asian businessmen, as well as the Anti Nazi League. Over 300 people were injured and more than 350 arrested across the North.

November 2010 - Student Riots, London

In 2010 the newly elected coalition government unveiled a wave of higher education spending cuts and a raising of the cap on tuition fees. A planned peaceful demonstration saw students from across the UK descending on London. The protest turned violent when a small group attacked Conservative Party headquarters, smashing the windows, damaging the interior and throwing a fire-extinguisher off the roof.

March 2011 - TUC march, London

Several independent groups used a trade union march against public spending cuts as an excuse to smash shops and banks in central London. One group occupied upmarket grocer Fortnum and Mason while other targets included the Ritz hotel and Nelson's column in Trafalgar Square.

(James Browning; Editing by Steve Addison)