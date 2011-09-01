Buses drive along Tottenham High Road on the first day the street had been opened, following riots and looting one week ago in north east London August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON The physical scars left by the riots in the poor north London area of Tottenham in early August are harder to see now but people and businesses affected by the looting and arson are still struggling to get back on track.

The main street through Tottenham, where riots erupted on August 6, is thronged with traffic and shoppers and just a few boarded-up buildings show where rioters torched and ransacked shops, set fire to vehicles and pelted police with missiles.

But some residents, forced out of their burnt-out homes and still living in hotels, remain traumatised by their brush with death and businesses are struggling to get going again or have seen their takings hit.

Patricia Fisher, 44, bursts into tears as she recalls the night she and her fiance fled from their flat when rioters set the carpet store below them on fire.

"We heard the windows downstairs of the shop being smashed, people were going in and taking the carpets ... He (her fiance) phoned the fire brigade ... They said they are really sorry, they can't come," Fisher said.

The entire building was gutted and is now demolished, but miraculously no one was killed.

Fisher said she and her fiance were among 65 people, living in the 26 flats above the carpet store, who were made homeless. Fisher has been staying in a hotel since the riots but expects to move back to the Tottenham area.

The riots began in Tottenham when a protest against the fatal police shooting of a suspect turned violent and spread across London and to other major English cities.

The unrest raised questions about London's ability to police the 2012 Olympics and prompted soul-searching about whether the coalition government's public spending cuts, unemployment, a "broken" society or criminality lay at the root of the trouble.

OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT

Fisher was one of a group of riot victims, local community leaders and officials who met Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg in Tottenham Wednesday to discuss problems people were encountering in recovering from the riots.

Clegg announced that Darra Singh, a former chief executive of two English councils, would lead a panel that would talk to communities affected by the riots, probing why the riots happened and what can be done to prevent them in future.

Victims said they had received a huge outpouring of support immediately after the riots but feared interest in them from residents and authorities could fade as time passes.

"People were sympathetic to us to begin with ... but they are expecting us to be back up and running now," said Clyde Williams, chairman of 2XL recruitment, an employment agency whose Tottenham office was gutted by fire in the riot.

Since then, 2XL has operated from a house but has kept its business, with a dozen staff and a turnover of two million pounds last year, running. The firm has now secured a new permanent office nearby.

"When it first happened, we said we are getting out of Tottenham because it's too terrible. But when things settled down a bit we felt that there are more reasons for us to stay than for us to leave," Williams said.

Angela Hall, a director of 2XL, said the firm had suffered a setback when a government official telephoned to say it would not receive compensation under the Riot (Damages) Act because it was under-insured.

A government source said this would not normally be grounds for refusing compensation under the law, which lets businesses seek payment from the police for riot damage.

Basak Kargol, 25, whose family runs the Turkish restaurant where Clegg held his meeting, said takings were down since the riots. Local customers had returned to eat there, but not people from other areas, she said. "We used to get busy in the evenings. Not any more," she added.

The restaurant was not damaged in the riots, but lost income during a five-day closure. Now Kargol is thinking of returning to her native Turkey. "If something happened like this in Istanbul, the police would have stopped it," she said.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft, Editing by Rosalind Russell)