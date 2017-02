LONDON Riots spread to a third city Monday night, with Liverpool the latest place to report looting and violence following outbreaks across London and in central Birmingham.

Liverpool police said a small number of vehicles were set on fire and reported some criminal damage.

The riots first erupted in London Saturday night and were followed by a few pockets on violence Sunday, but flared up and spread Monday night when groups of hooded youths looted shops and started fires in neighbourhoods across London, and in central Birmingham.

(Created by Jodie Ginsberg, editing by Tim Pearce)