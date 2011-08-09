LONDON Youths set fire to a retail store, smashed other shop fronts and fought police in the centre of Manchester, police said on Tuesday, as rioting that has gripped London in recent days continued to spread across the country.

"I can confirm a shop is on fire and 200 youths that gathered in the city centre have been chased by riot police and dispersed. Seven arrests have been made so far," a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

The spokesman also said a building in near-by Salford, Greater Manchester, had also been set on fire by groups of youths. BBC television pictures showed riot police standing close to an overturned burning car in Salford.

(Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi)