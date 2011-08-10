A shoe hangs in the smashed window of the Nike store in Manchester, northern England August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER Volunteers armed with brooms swept the streets of central Manchester clear of broken glass and debris on Wednesday after gangs of hooded youths rampaged through the city overnight, smashing windows, torching shops, and ransacking businesses.

"We were told by the council to pick up anything that could be used as ammunition again tonight, such as bricks," said student Nadia Ghani, 24, one of hundreds of volunteers who joined the clean-up operation in Britain's third largest city.

Shops on the main commercial streets were boarded up and closed for business. Jewellery chains Swarovski and Links of London were shut. The looting echoed the violence that had tore through London on the previous three nights.

Staff in Links said they were too shaken to speak but could be seen through the broken glass sweeping shattered display cabinets and searching for any remaining stock.

Phone stores T-Mobile and 3 were smashed up and emptied by rioters during the violence. Staff in T-Mobile surveyed the destruction as torrential rain soaked the shop's entrance. The door had been kicked in by looters.

MORE POLICE

"There is no doubt that these were gangs that were determined to cause trouble with no regard to people or property," said Chief Constable Peter Fahy.

Police are working through CCTV footage and hundreds of images from social networking sites to try to identify those involved. More than 100 people were arrested overnight.

"We will not rest until we have arrested and put these criminals before the courts. Greater Manchester is back to work this morning and we will ensure it is business as usual," Fahy said.

One man was arrested on suspicion of arson on Wednesday afternoon after a Miss Selfridges clothes store was set alight on Tuesday night.

Manchester, in the northwest of England, is a multicultural hub where wealthy neighbourhoods sit alongside pockets of deprivation. Unemployment in the parliamentary constituency of Manchester Central is almost double the national average.

Standing beside looted stores in St. Ann's Square, Labour councillor Pat Karney, told Reuters: "The people of Manchester are disgusted by this.

"There have been hundreds of properties damaged and this is going to cost tens of millions of pounds to sort out. There is going to be a doubling of police numbers on the streets tonight."

Police would not say how many police would be made available, but stressed they had enough officers and could make use of police from neighbouring forces if needed. Manchester sent around 100 police officers to help London on Tuesday night, when it tripled the number of police on the streets.

London was quiet on Tuesday after three nights of rioting.

Despite the promised of an increased police presence, residents were nervous.

Jamie Nield, 17, who helped with the clean-up said: "It's been a great effort, though I fear it will kick off again tonight."

(Writing by Jodie Ginsberg; Editing by Angus MacSwan)