LONDON Britain has announced several measures, with more under consideration, to prevent a repeat of the riots and looting that swept major English cities last week.

Below is a summary of some of the main measures.

-- The government has agreed to extend gang injunctions to include those under 18 years of age, the prime minister's spokesman said this week. Gang injunctions, introduced earlier this year, can bar people from certain locations and force them to take part in rehabilitation activities.

This change will require a vote when parliament returns from its annual break in September.

-- Also subject to parliament's approval is a proposal to give the police the power to demand people remove face coverings under any circumstances if officers suspect criminality.

-- Communities minister Eric Pickles said last week he would see if he could make it easier to evict people from government housing for rioting. Currently, claimants can lose benefits if they are jailed but not if they get a lighter sentence.

British media have reported that one London council was already trying to evict a tenant from social housing after the tenant's son was charged with offences linked to the riots.

-- Interior minister Theresa May said this week she was considering giving the police new curfew powers, for example the power to impose a general curfew in a particular area and the power, limited at present, to impose an individual curfew on someone under the age of 16.

-- From next May, the public will be able to elect a police and crime commissioner for their area, who will have the power to set the policing budget, determine the policing plan and hire and fire the chief police officer, May said.

"If local people are unhappy with the performance of their police force, or if they think crime is too high, they will have the ultimate sanction of booting out from office their local police and crime commissioner," she added.

-- As part of newly established Community Payback schemes and Riot Payback schemes, rioters, wearing conspicuous orange clothing, will help clean up and improve the areas they ransacked, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said this week.

-- From March next year, every offender leaving jail will be given more help to find work and "stay on the straight and narrow," Clegg added.

-- The government will set up an independent Communities and Victims Panel to examine the problems in areas affected by last week's mayhem and report to the leaders of the three main parties.

-- Ministers will also provide extra money to ensure that victims of rioting can meet and confront the offenders if they want to, Clegg said.

-- Ministers are looking at giving the police more powers to confiscate offenders' property, Prime Minister David Cameron said this week.

-- Cameron also vowed tougher sentencing to tackle gang culture and known troublemakers, and said he would to do more to promote families, boost discipline in schools and encourage hard work.

-- The government is working with the police, intelligence services and industry to look at whether it would be right to stop people communicating via social media when it is known they are plotting violence or disorder, Cameron said last week.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova Additional reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Alistair Lyon)