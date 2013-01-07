British actress Juno Temple poses for a portrait while promoting the film ''Dirty Girl'' in Beverly Hills, California September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LONDON Actresses dominated the shortlist for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' Rising Star awards on Monday, taking four of the five places.

Juno Temple, who appeared in the 2007 drama "Atonement", and Andrea Riseborough, best known for her leading role in Madonna's biopic of Wallis Simpson "W.E.", represent British interests on the list.

They are up against U.S. actress Elizabeth Olsen of the acclaimed 2011 drama "Martha Marcy May Marlene", and Sweden's Alicia Vikander, who starred in Danish period drama "A Royal Affair" and last year's adaptation of the novel "Anna Karenina".

Suraj Sharma is the youngest on the list at 19 and the sole male representative, having been picked from 3,000 hopefuls to star in Ang Lee's recent 3D picture "Life of Pi" despite no previous acting experience.

The Rising Star Award is handed out on February 10 at the main BAFTA prize ceremony, Britain's top film accolades. It is the only category voted for by the public, who can cast their votes at ee.co.uk/bafta.

Previous winners of the award aimed at spotting stars of the future include James McAvoy, Eva Green, Shia LaBeouf and Kristen Stewart.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)