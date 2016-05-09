LONDON Just one in 10 wealth managers, investors and financial advisers polled by Royal London Asset Management said they believed Britain would vote to leave the European Union in a public vote on June 23.

Eight-nine percent of the 89 delegates surveyed at the firm's annual investment conference last week predicted a vote to stay.

"Investors are understandably nervous about the upcoming referendum vote, with the prospect of a Brexit potentially leading to heightened volatility in financial markets," Rob Williams, Head of Distribution at RLAM, said.

"With less than two months until the EU referendum, the consensus amongst our audience was aligned with our own house view that Britain would vote to remain in the European Union."

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Carolyn Cohn)