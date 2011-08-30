Coleen Rooney, wife of Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, watches during the second day of The Grand National Meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to blackmailing Coleen Rooney, wife of the Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney.

Lee Platt also admitted handling stolen goods, the Press Association reported.

Platt was arrested after the striker's wife lost her mobile phone at a concert at the MEN arena in Manchester in May.

The phone was thought to contain family snaps of the couple's son taken on the phone camera.

Coleen Rooney was allegedly later contacted with a request for money to have the phone returned.

Jennifer Green, 25, and Steven Malcolm, 42, entered not guilty pleas to the same charges at Manchester Crown Court.

(Stephen Addison)