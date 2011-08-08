LONDON A seven-year-old boy was left with horrific injuries after being attacked by a Rottweiler on Southend seafront, suffering as many as 20 puncture wounds before his grandmother saved him, police said on Monday.

The dog had forced the boy under around two feet of water during the attack.

The boy's grandmother intervened, pulling the dog off him, police said. The dogs and their owner then fled.

The attack took place on Friday afternoon and the boy is still in hospital after undergoing two operations.

Essex police are searching for the owner.

"He allowed this dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place and a young lad has been left with horrific injuries, both physical and emotional I am sure" said investigating officer Pc Rob Kirk.

"It must have been a terrifying ordeal for all concerned."

