LONDON Britain's Rough gas storage facility will experience an outage from Friday evening to Sunday morning, operator Centrica said in a market message on Friday.

The outage will begin at 1800 GMT on Friday and is scheduled to end at 0600 GMT Sunday, it added.

In a separate statement on Friday, Centrica said Rough will be 50 percent available for gas injections on December 21.

Rough storage site provides much-needed supply flexibility when Britain's gas market is undersupplied.

