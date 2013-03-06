Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the National Fishing Heritage Centre in Grimsby, in northern England March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The Duchess of Cambridge might have accidentally revealed the sex of her unborn child during a conversation with a well-wisher, hinting that the future monarch could be a girl.

When presented with a white teddy bear on a trip to Grimsby, a woman in the crowd said Kate appeared to hint that she was expecting a daughter.

"I distinctly heard Kate say: 'Thank you, I will take that for my d...'" Sandra Cook, who was standing next to the woman who presented Kate with the toy, was widely quoted as saying.

"Then she stopped and corrected herself to say... 'for my baby'," Cook said.

The slip provoked front page coverage in the British media with intense speculation on whether Kate is carrying a future queen.

William, whose father is heir to the throne Prince Charles, married Kate in April 2011, and the couple's movements attract huge interest around the world.

A spokeswoman for William's office said they had no comment on reports about the baby, due to be born in July.

Britain and other Commonwealth countries which have the Queen as their monarch have agreed to change the rules of royal succession so that males would no longer have precedence as heir to the throne.

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden; Editing by Janet Lawrence)