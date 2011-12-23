Queen Elizabeth (6th R) and her husband Prince Philip (4th R) and members of the Royal family watch a fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London in this June 11, 2011 file photo. (L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Sophie, Duchess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Louise Windsor, Tim Lawrence, Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip ride a car towards Horse Guards Parade to participate in the official welcome for Turkey's President Abdullah Gul, in central London, in this November 22, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/Files

Pope Benedict XVI (R) is greeted by Prince Philip at Edinburgh Airport, in Scotland in this September 16, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool/files

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who is the Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, wears his ceremonial gown as he watches the installation ceremony of the university's new rector Ian Macwhirter in Edinburgh, Scotland in this March 10, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/David Moir/Files

Queen Elizabeth (R) and Prince Philip are presented with a Hurley and sliotar at Croke Park stadium in Dublin in this May 18, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Maxwell's/Pool/Files

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, travel to Buckingham Palace in a Semi-State Landau, along the Procession Route, after the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey, in central London in this April 29, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

Prince Philip talks with soldiers of the 2 Close Support Battalion REME (Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers) in Fallingbostel, Lower Saxony, in this November 21, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) reviews an honour guard with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Buckingham Palace in London in this May 24, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip (R) arrive at the first of this year's royal garden parties, held in the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London in this June 29, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/POOL/Files

Queen Elizabeth (C), Prince Philip (2nd R), Prince William (2nd L), his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall walk onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London in this June 11, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/files

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, talk as they watch the races at the Epsom Downs race course, in the south of England in this June 2, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

Prince Philip arrives on the eve of his 90th birthday to take the salute of the Household Division Beating Retreat on Horse Guards Parade in London in this June 9, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool/Files

LONDON Prince Philip, the 90-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was taken to a specialist heart hospital on Friday for tests after suffering chest pains, Buckingham Palace said.

Britain's longest-serving royal consort, known for his outspoken and sometimes brusque manner, was admitted to the Papworth Hospital, one of Britain's main heart and chest centres, in Cambridge, eastern England, a palace spokeswoman said.

He had been preparing to celebrate Christmas with other members of the royal family, reportedly including Prince William and his wife Catherine, at the Sandringham royal estate in eastern England.

"He was taken to Papworth for precautionary tests after experiencing chest pains," the spokeswoman said. "We don't have anything further to add at the moment." No more details of the condition of the Greek-born prince were immediately available. No one at the hospital was available for comment.

Philip had attended a lunch for staff a week ago and had been on "very good form," the BBC reported.

"He has had these chest pains before and I don't think it's anything untoward, but given his age they are being safe rather than sorry," former royal press spokesman Dickie Arbiter told the BBC.

PIVOTAL FIGURE

Despite his age, Philip has generally been in good health and has continued a busy round of charity work and social engagements, recently visiting Australia and Ireland.

Philip, a pivotal figure in the House of Windsor, has a reputation as a fiercely loyal consort who prefers outdoor pursuits to introspection.

"The Queen is monarch, but within the family setting, the Duke of Edinburgh is hugely important," royal commentator and author Penny Junor told Sky News.

"He has always been the one who has called the shots in family matters. He has really made the major decisions."

Britain's tabloid newspapers have delighted over the years in recounting his many public gaffes.

He once told British students in China: "If you stay here much longer, you'll be slitty-eyed."

Philip was accused by critics of being cruel to Princess Diana before her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997. However, the prince's aides rejected those claims at an inquest in 2007 and released letters purporting to show a close relationship between them.

Born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921, Philip served in Britain's Royal Navy before marrying Elizabeth in 1947. They have four children, including the heir to the throne, Charles.

The prince has no clear-cut constitutional role. In private he is regarded as the unquestioned head of his family, but protocol obliges the man dubbed "the second handshake" to spend his public life one step behind his wife.

In a rare public tribute to her husband, the queen said in a speech in 1997: "He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I...owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; editing by Andrew Roche)