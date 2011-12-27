Prince Philip arrives on the eve of his 90th birthday to take the salute of the Household Division Beating Retreat on Horse Guards Parade in London in this June 9, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool/Files

Cars carrying Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave Papworth Hospital where Prince Phillip has had surgery on his heart near Cambridge, England December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A security guard keeps watch at the entrance of Papworth Hospital in Cambridge December 24, 2011. Reuters/Neil Hall

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (5th L) is accompanied by Prince Edward, Tim Lawrence and Princess Anne after they arrived by helicopter to Papworth Hospital to visit Prince Phillip in Cambridge December 24, 2011. REUTERS/str

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (2nd L) is accompanied by Prince Edward, a security officer, Tim Lawrence and Princess Anne (L-R) after they arrived by helicopter to Papworth Hospital to visit Prince Phillip in Cambridge December 24, 2011. REUTERS/str

Prince Philip is driven away from Papworth Hospital December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON The Queen's 90-year-old husband Prince Philip left hospital on Tuesday after undergoing successful surgery to clear a blocked heart artery.

With the window of the jeep he was travelling in wound down, Philip waved at the media as he left Papworth hospital near Cambridge.

Philip, who was rushed into hospital by helicopter on December 23, has missed most of the royal family's Christmas festivities. The queen and Philip's grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, have visited him in hospital.

Philip was on his way to his family's rural Sandringham estate, Buckingham Palace said.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)