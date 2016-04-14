Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge throws a dart while taking part in the traditional game of Khuru at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts after throwing a dart while taking part in the traditional game of Khuru at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge throws a dart while taking part in the traditional game of Khuru at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts after shooting an arrow at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge prepares to shoot an arrow as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown around the Tashichho Dzong temple by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck in Thimphu Bhutan April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown around the Tashichho Dzong temple by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are shown around the Tashichho Dzong temple by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Jetsun Pema in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lights an oil lamp as Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Jetsun Pema (L) look on at the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Britain's Prince William (3rd L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (C), Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck lights an oil lamp as his wife Jetsun Pema, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, look on at the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (2nd L) and his wife Jetsun Pema (L) pose at the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is shown around the Tashichho Dzong by Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (L-R), his wife Jetsun Pema, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, pose at the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

THIMPHU Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan on Thursday, meeting its glamorous young royal couple for the first time and trying their hands at a national dart-throwing sport.

A procession of traditional musicians and dancers led the British royals into the Thimphu Dzong, an ancient Buddhist monastery and fortress that overlooks the capital of the nation of less than a million people.

Bhutan's fifth king, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Queen Jetsun Pema received the British royals for a 45-minute private audience.

The 25-year-old queen, born a commoner, as Kate was, is viewed as a style icon across much of Asia. Both couples have started families, with Jetsun Pema giving birth to her first son, the crown prince, this February.

"Two of the best royal couples in the world are meeting, so I think it is pretty exciting," Tsering Pem, a resident of the capital, said of the visit.

William and Kate later wielded a bow and arrow at the Changlimithang Archery Ground and attempted the traditional game of Khuru, in which players throw large darts at a target about 10 metres (yards) away.

Neither managed to score a hit, but they made light of their poor aim in blustery weather that at times ruffled Kate's outfit.

Kate wore a patterned cape from Paul & Joe over a purple wraparound skirt of Bhutanese cloth that blended with the traditional style of guests at the sporting show. William wore a navy blue suit and dark red tie.

During their two-day stay the British royals, who have been touring India, will trek to the Tiger's Nest, an ancient monastery perched 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) up a mountain.

William's father, Prince Charles, failed to complete the steep ascent to the Tiger's Nest during a visit in 1998, opting instead to paint a watercolour of the scene.

Their week-long tour ends back in India on Saturday at the Taj Mahal, revisiting the scene of a solo - and much photographed - visit in 1992 by the late Princess Diana.

