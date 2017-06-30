Wind blows the scarf of Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in front of her face during an official welcome ceremony at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canadian Rangers practice at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly ahead of a three-day royal tour to Canada by Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince Charles inspects Canadian Rangers during an official welcome ceremony at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince Charles tries on sunglasses during a tour of Sylvia Grinnell Park in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at the Iqaluit Airport for the start of their three-day royal tour to Canada in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, meets with members of her regiment, the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada, at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario, Canada, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, receives flowers while meeting with members of her regiment, the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada, at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario, Canada, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, poses with members of her regiment, the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada, at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario, Canada, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, poses with members of her regiment, the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada, at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario, Canada, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince Charles shares a laugh while enjoying a cup of tea while meeting with veterans, beneficiaries and supporters of the Prince's Operation Entrepreneur at CFB Trenton, Ontario, Canada, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/Pool

OTTAWA Prince Charles has been awarded the Order of Canada, which is the country's top civilian honour and recognises outstanding achievement and service to the nation, officials said on Friday.

Charles is first in line to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state.

He and his wife Camilla are in Canada for an official visit and to participate in the country's 150th anniversary celebrations on July 1.

Canadian security forces are turning the nation's capital into a fortress ahead of a huge weekend sesquicentennial celebration set to attract a half-million people.

The Order of Canada announcement was made by Governor-General David Johnston, the Queen's representative in Canada.

Although the award is normally given only to Canadian citizens, members of the royal family are eligible to be named to the order's Extraordinary Companion category.

Apart from Charles, the only other person named as an extraordinary companion is his father Prince Phillip, the Queen's husband, who received the honour in 2013.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Frances Kerry)