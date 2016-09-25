A horse-drawn carriage passes in front of the British Columbia Legislature as preparations continue ahead of an eight day royal tour to Canada by Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The British Columbia Legislature is pictured as preparations continue ahead of an eight day royal tour to Canada by Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince William and Prince George look out from the airplane upon their arrival at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince William (L), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George (2nd L) and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds the hand of her son Prince George while carrying Princess Charlotte as Prince William (L) speaks with officials as they arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds the hand of her son Prince George while carrying Princess Charlotte as they arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince William's flag flies from the cockpit upon his arrival at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with Prince George following the arrival of Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak with aboriginal leaders during a welcome ceremony at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lay a wreath at the cenotaph at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince William speaks with a sailor while inspecting the honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, take part in a wreath laying ceremony at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, arrived in Canada on Saturday for their second official visit, received by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a military airport in the western province of British Columbia.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought their children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, on the week-long trip. It was the first time the couple have brought their children on an official visit to Canada.

William and Kate were scheduled to attend a ceremony at British Columbia's legislature with full military honours, including a 21-gun salute, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

William is the second in line to succeed his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who is also Canada's head of state. He and Kate last officially came to Canada in 2011.

The couple is expected to travel the country to attend more than 30 engagements, including meetings with aboriginal communities. Their visit is scheduled to end on Oct. 1.

