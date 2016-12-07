London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
LONDON Prince Harry turned trader on Wednesday, taking calls alongside brokers at British interdealer ICAP for the company's annual charity day.
Wearing a navy suit, the prince answered the phones alongside traders in fancy dress costumes for the charity day where all ICAP's profits from 60 offices are donated to more than 200 charities worldwide.
ICAP, buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps, began their charity day in 1993 and have raised over 120 million pounds with celebrities brought in to help raise money.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
PHILADELPHIA Joking that "opposites attract," Prime Minister Theresa May called on President Donald Trump on Thursday to renew the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States and lead in a new, changed world.
BRUSSELS Britain will respect its obligations under European Union treaties while it seeks to strengthen trade ties with world partners, the British chancellor said on Friday.