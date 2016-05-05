Britain's Prince Harry plays polo in the rain during the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, U.S., May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras hug after playing polo in the rain during the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, U.S., May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Britain's Prince Harry plays polo in the rain during the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, U.S., May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Britain's Prince Harry (L) plays polo in the rain during the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, U.S., May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Britain's Prince Harry plays polo in the rain during the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, U.S., May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Britain's Prince Harry plays polo during the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, U.S., May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Guests stand in the entrance to the barns following Prince Harry's Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, U.S., May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Britain's Prince Harry plays polo in the rain during the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, U.S., May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri.

PALM BEACH Prince Harry braved stormy weather in Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday, leading his team to victory in a polo tournament in the name of his charity, Sentebale, which supports young people living with HIV/AIDS in Lesotho, Africa.

At the exclusive event, he addressed a crowd of about 300 guests who came to watch him play in the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup and help raise money and awareness for his charity, and announced that the organisation was growing.

"I am delighted to confirm that we are expanding our camp programme into Botswana, a country I have been regularly visiting for two decades and genuinely feel I need to give as much back as I can," he said.

The money raised will help send 1,500 youth to Sentebale's monthly clubs and five-day, residential camp at the newly opened Mamohato Children's Centre in Lesotho and southern Africa.

"I just really hope that all of you here tonight are not here just because it's such a wonderful event, but because you want to help some of the world's most vulnerable children," Prince Harry said. "And to give them the childhood, and ultimately the future, that they deserve."

The Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup is in its sixth year.