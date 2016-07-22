Fashion belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, is displayed ahead of the opening of an exhibition entitled 'Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from the Queen's Wardrobe', at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Curator Caroline de Guitar poses for photographers next to the wedding dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth in 1947, ahead of the opening of an exhibition entitled 'Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from the Queen's Wardrobe', at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of the Royal Collection Trust, poses for photographers next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth's 'Mantle of The Order of The British Empire' robe, ahead of the opening of an exhibition entitled 'Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from the Queen's Wardrobe', at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Curator Caroline de Guitar, poses for photographers next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth's green ensemble worn for Trooping the Colour in 2016 marking her official 90th birthday, ahead of the opening of an exhibition entitled 'Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from the Queen's Wardrobe', at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Queen Elizabeth's wedding dress is on display at Buckingham Palace in a collection of her clothes that will open to the public on Saturday, part of celebrations of the 90th birthday of the world's oldest monarch.

"Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe", part of the summer opening of the palace, features clothing from her childhood to the present day and also the dress worn by Elizabeth for her coronation in 1953.

Elizabeth is by far the oldest monarch in British history and last year she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria as Britain's longest-reigning sovereign.

(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by Giles Elgood; editing by Giles Elgood)