Poorest Britons already feeling the crush of inflation
LONDON Sharply rising inflation since last June's Brexit vote is already starting to hurt the poorest households in Britain.
SLIGO, Ireland Prince Charles spoke on Wednesday of the murder of his great uncle Lord Mountbatten in Ireland 36 years ago and called him "the grandfather I never had."
Speaking ahead of his first visit to the site where the Irish Republican Army (IRA) killed Mountbatten by exploding a bomb on his boat in 1979, Charles said Ireland had endured a history of much pain and resentment where blame was always too easily attributed.
Mountbatten's death, he added, had given him a profound understanding of the agonies borne by so many people affected by the country's troubled past.
"At the time I could not imagine how we would ever come to terms with the anguish of such a deep loss," Charles said in a speech, a day after he shook hands with Gerry Adams in his first meeting with the leader of the former political wing of the IRA.
He added: "For me, Lord Mountbatten represented the grandfather I never had. It seemed as if the foundation of all that we held dear in life had been torn apart irreparably.
"Through this dreadful experience, I now understand in a profound way the agonies borne by so many others in these islands, of whatever faith, denomination or political tradition."
The IRA ended its 30-year armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland as part of a power-sharing peace deal in 1998 between Protestants who want to remain loyal to the British crown and Catholics favouring unification with Ireland.
(Writing by Padraic Halpin; editing by Stephen Addison)
LONDON Sharply rising inflation since last June's Brexit vote is already starting to hurt the poorest households in Britain.
LONDON Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote to Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday formally demanding that she allow a second referendum to be held on Scottish independence ahead of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.