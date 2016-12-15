Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, takes part in a parachute game during a Cub Scout Pack meeting with cubs from the Kings Lynn District, in Kings Lynn, Britain December 14, 2016, during an event to celebrate 100 years of Cubs. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks to cubs during a Cub Scout Pack meeting with cubs from the Kings Lynn District, in Kings Lynn, Britain, December 14, 2016, during an event to celebrate 100 years of Cubs. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, leaves an event hosted by local Cub Scouts to celebrate 100 years of the national Cub Scout movement, in King's Lynn, Britain December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), reads the Scouts promise during a Cub Scout Pack meeting with cubs from the Kings Lynn District, in Kings Lynn, Britain, December 14, 2016, during an event to celebrate 100 years of Cubs. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

The Duchess of Cambridge attended a special meeting on Wednesday with children from Kings Lynn, England, to celebrate 100 years of Cub Scouts in Britain.

Prince William's wife Kate took part in icing "cub cakes" for the occasion, as the children participated in games and activities promoting ideas of looking after themselves and others physically and emotionally.

The event came ahead of Friday's official centenary of the Cub Scouts, an extracurricular organisation helping youth develop teamwork and leadership skills, which will be celebrated with a series of events held nationwide.

(Reporting by Reuters TV in London)