Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Former U.S. president Barack Obama offered his condolences to the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing on Saturday when he met Britain's Prince Harry.
Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth, was hosting Obama at his London home Kensington Palace to discuss military veterans, mental health issues and empowering young people.
The meeting also gave him an opportunity to pass on his sympathies following Monday's attack at a pop concert in Manchester which left 22 dead and more than 100 injured.
"Good to see my friend Prince Harry in London to discuss the work of our foundations & offer condolences to victims of the Manchester attack," Obama said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Gareth Jones)
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Theresa May will still be British leader at the end of this year, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.
Britain's competition watchdog said it had cleared Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management, paving the way for the tie-up which will create the country's biggest listed asset manager.