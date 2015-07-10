Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands with Prince Philip as they prepare to view a RAF flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Prince Philip arrives at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of Princess Charlotte on July 5th 2015. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool

(Note: Graphic language in the third paragraph)

LONDON Prince Philip, the 94-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth well-known for occasional verbal gaffes, was caught on camera swearing at a photographer on Friday, British media reported.

At an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain between the Royal Air Force and the German Luftwaffe in 1940, TV footage showed an exasperated Philip appearing to lose his temper during a photocall.

"Just take the fucking picture," news websites quoted him as saying to the photographer at the event in central London attended by son Prince Edward and grandson Prince William among others.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the incident.

Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, has found himself in hot water before for gruff and unguarded remarks.

The former naval officer once told British students in China, "If you stay here much longer, you'll be slitty-eyed", and asked Aborigines in Australia if they still threw spears at each other.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Andrew Roche)