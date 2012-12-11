Sydney-based 2DayFM radio announcers Michael Christian (L) and Mel Greig leave a TV studio after giving an interview in Sydney December 10, 2012. The two Australian radio announcers who made a prank call to a British hospital treating Prince William's pregnant wife Kate... REUTERS/Southern Cross Austereo/Handout

CANBERRA The Australian radio station behind a prank call to a British hospital will donate its advertising revenue until the end of the year to a fund for the family of the nurse who apparently took her own life after the stunt, the company said on Tuesday.

Southern Cross Austereo, parent company of Sydney radio station 2Day FM, said it would donate all advertising revenue, with a minimum contribution of A$500,000 ($525,000), to a memorial fund for the nurse, Jacintha Saldanha, who answered the telephone at the hospital treating Prince William's pregnant wife, Kate.

The company has suspended the Sydney-based announcers, Mel Greig and Michael Christian, scrapped their "Hot 30" programme and suspended advertising on the station in the wake of the Saldanha's death. Southern Cross said it would resume advertising on its station from Thursday.

"It is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts continue to be with the family," Southern Cross Chief Executive Officer Rhys Holleran said in a statement.

"We hope that by contributing to a memorial fund we can help to provide the Saldanha family with the support they need at this very difficult time."

(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Robert Birsel)