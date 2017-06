FILE PHOTO - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wearing their Order of the Garter robes, ride in an open-topped carriage to Windsor Castle following the Garter Ceremony, in this June 18, 2001 file photo. REUTERS/Files

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth waits to read the Queen's Speech to lawmakers in the House of Lords, next to Prince Philip, during the State Opening of Parliament in central London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/POOL/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip leave the Houses of Parliament following the annual State Opening of Parliament in London in this November 18, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London in this June 13, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty/Files

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prince Philip arrives on the eve of his 90th birthday to take the salute of the Household Division Beating Retreat on Horse Guards Parade in London in this June 9, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool/Files TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

LONDON Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, is to permanently stand down from royal duties in the autumn, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

The palace said the queen would continue to carry out her full programme of engagements.

