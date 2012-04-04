Vionnet's birds of paradise fly in Milan palazzo
MILAN Fashion house Vionnet unveiled an airy and colorful collection inspired by birds of paradise in the brand's first fashion show in Milan following its decision to switch from the Paris catwalks.
LONDON Madame Tussauds unveiled waxwork figures of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge on Wednesday, and expected the couple, now international celebrities in their own right, to be among the main attractions.
The new figures were dressed in replicas of the outfits they wore when announcing their engagement in 2010.
Their engagement and wedding in April last year have triggered a resurgence in the popularity of the monarchy, which is expected to build this summer when the country celebrates Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne.
The Duchess, then Kate Middleton, appeared at the engagement announcement in a blue Issa dress and a sapphire and diamond ring once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, William's late mother.
The ring has also been reproduced, although it was obscured by a handbag at Madame Tussauds, where dozens of photographers and camera crews showed up to capture the models.
Madame Tussauds in New York and Amsterdam were to reveal their own versions of the models on Wednesday wearing different outfits.
In New York, the duchess is dressed in a replica Alexander McQueen floor-length gown and Amsterdam will show her in a version of the lace Alice Temperley number she wore at the red carpet premiere of "War Horse".
According to the waxwork attraction, its relationship with the royal family goes back to William IV who was king when the first attraction opened in London in 1835.
Queen Elizabeth has sat six times for the studio team working on her models.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not personally attend a sitting for their beaming reproductions, but were "closely involved and kept informed at every stage of the process," Madame Tussauds said.
Each figure cost around 150,000 pounds ($240,000) to create and took a team of sculptors and hair and colour artists four months to complete.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)
LOS ANGELES Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has chosen an Iranian-American female engineer and a former NASA scientist to represent his film "The Salesman" at Sunday's Oscar ceremony, which he is boycotting in protest over U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration.
LONDON Actress Emma Thompson has said she is not taking part in a short "Love Actually" sequel for Britain's Comic Relief charity appeal because it is "too soon" to reprise her role in the romantic comedy after the death last year of co-star Alan Rickman.