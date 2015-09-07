The British monarchy is wealthier now than at any other point during the long reign of Queen Elizabeth, who on Wednesday will become Britain's longest serving monarch at 63 years.

A Reuters estimate of the monarchy's wealth in 2015 shows it has nominal assets worth 22.8 billion pounds ($34.8 billion) made up of the Crown Estate, the duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall and the Royal Collection.

Following is a summary of the monarchy's possessions and their finances.

CROWN ESTATE

- An independent commercial property business that, in accordance with the Crown Estate Act, belongs to the monarchy although it cannot sell any of its assets.

- Owns freehold to all of London's Regent street, along with half the buildings in opulent St James's area of central London.

- Has rural estates across England, Wales and Scotland - their acreage has risen from 279,000 in 1958 to 340,000 in 2015.

- Through its ownership of the British seabed it plays a key role in Britain's offshore wind farm industry.

- King George III surrendered the Crown Estate lands to parliament in 1760 in exchange for a fixed annual payment now known as the Sovereign Grant which gives the queen 15 percent of the Crown Estate's income two years in arrears

ROYAL COLLECTION

- A collection of paintings, antiques and jewellery valued at over 10 billion pounds by art experts.

- Includes the Crown Jewels.

- Earned 48.8 million pounds in admissions revenue over 2015 financial year, all of which was reinvested.

OTHER SOURCES OF WEALTH

- Royal Palaces: Include royal residences such as Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. Earned 51.9 million pounds in admissions revenue in 2014.

- The Queen's private estates of Sandringham and Balmoral.

(Sources: Crown Estate's, Duchy of Lancaster and Cornwall's, and British Monarchy's annual financial reports published online and at the National Archives and British Library.)

