LONDON May 12 - Prince William urged men to "stop feeling so strong" and openly talk about their issues "before it's too late" as he attended the launch of an emergency services and transport industry coalition on preventing male suicide.

At a meeting with representatives from charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), emergency services, transport and police, William also spoke about his experience dealing with suicide while working as an air ambulance pilot.

"My first job was actually to a suicide. I realised then, really starkly, how big a problem we have in this country and globally to be fair," he said.

"My plea really is to get more men talking about their issues before it's too late and to stop feeling so strong and unable to seek help because it can destroy families, it can destroy lives."

According to CALM, suicide is the biggest single killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK.

