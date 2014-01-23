London police simulate Thames boat hijacking in counter-terror exercise
LONDON London police simulated a hijacking of a tourist boat on the River Thames on Sunday as part of training for a possible terror attack.
LONDON Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Zara Phillips, has named her daughter Mia Grace, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Mia Grace was born on January 17 and is 16th in line to the British throne. She is Phillips' first child with her rugby-player husband Mike Tindall and the Queen's fourth great-grandchild. The parents are known in Britain for their sporting success, with Phillips, 32, winning an equestrian silver medal at the London Olympic Games in 2012 and Tindall, 35, the former captain of the England rugby union team. Phillips is the only daughter and second child of Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth's only daughter. Anne married Olympic equestrian Mark Phillips in 1973 but they divorced in 1992. She is now married to retired naval officer Timothy Laurence. Phillips and Tindall met in Australia during England's Rugby World Cup campaign in 2003 and married in 2011 in Edinburgh.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)
ABERDEEN, Scotland Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon knuckled down on her plan to hold a referendum on independence from the UK on Saturday, saying Brexit negotiations are destined to fail if Prime Minister Theresa May showed the same attitude to European partners as she had to Scotland.
LONDON Allegations from the United States that British spy agency GCHQ snooped on Donald Trump during his election campaign are "arrant nonsense", the deputy head of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) said in an interview on Saturday.