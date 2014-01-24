Britain's Zara Phillips (L) and her husband Mike Tindall walk to St. Mary's church to attend the annual Christmas service on the Royal Estate at Sandringham in Norfolk, eastern England December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Zara Phillips, has named her daughter Mia Grace, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Mia Grace was born on January 17 and is 16th in line to the British throne. She is Phillips' first child with her rugby-player husband Mike Tindall and the Queen's fourth great-grandchild.

The parents are known in Britain for their sporting success, with Phillips, 32, winning an equestrian silver medal at the London Olympic Games in 2012 and Tindall, 35, the former captain of the England rugby union team.

Phillips is the only daughter and second child of Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth's only daughter. Anne married Olympic equestrian Mark Phillips in 1973 but they divorced in 1992. She is now married to retired naval officer Timothy Laurence.

Phillips and Tindall met in Australia during England's Rugby World Cup campaign in 2003 and married in 2011 in Edinburgh.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)