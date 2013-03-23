Tata Steel UK closes pension scheme to new accruals from March 31
LONDON Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its British operations.
LONDON British police said on Saturday they have opened an inquiry into the "unexplained death" of Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky at his home near London.
"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and a full inquiry is under way," police said in a statement that did not name the 67-year-old businessman.
"The area around the property has been cordoned off in order to allow the investigation to take place."
His body was found in a property in Ascot, a small town about 25 miles (40 km) west of London, the statement added.
LONDON British police said a security incident which caused the closure of London Bridge station, the fourth busiest in the British capital, and the surrounding area on Tuesday was not suspicious.
LONDON A small British supermarket chain that trades under the Budgens brand has fallen into administration, leading to the loss of around 800 jobs, the firm handling the process said on Tuesday.