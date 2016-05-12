LONDON British Typhoon fighter jets have intercepted three Russian military transport aircraft approaching the Baltic States, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The British fighters, scrambled from the Amari air base in Estonia, intercepted the Russian aircraft, which were not transmitting a recognised identification code and were unresponsive, the ministry said.

"We were able to instantly respond to this act of Russian aggression - demonstration of our commitment to NATO’s collective defence," Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said in a statement.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andrew Roche)