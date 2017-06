MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Friday that allegations made by British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, who accused Russia of spreading lies and attacking critical infrastructure with hackers, were "baseless" and a source of regret.

Fallon said on Thursday night that President Vladimir Putin had chosen to become a strategic competitor of the West since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. [L5N1FO19S]

"We express regret for this hostile stance of the minister. We are sure that such allegations are baseless," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

