MOSCOW The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday dismissed the outcome of a judge-led British inquiry into the 2006 killing of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko as biased and opaque, saying London's handling of the case had clouded bilateral ties.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, accused Britain of politicising the matter.

"We regret that what was a purely criminal case was politicised and has clouded the general atmosphere of our bilateral ties," she told reporters.

"The process ... was not transparent for the Russian side or for society because of the way materials were examined behind closed doors under the pretext that they were secret."

She said the final outcome was therefore the result of a "politically-motivated and extremely opaque process."

