MOSCOW Britain's judge-led inquiry into the murder of ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko may further "poison" ties between Moscow and London, Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told reporters on Thursday.

Peskov was speaking after the inquiry concluded President Vladimir Putin probably approved a 2006 Russian intelligence operation to kill Litvinenko with radioactive polonium-210 in London.

Peskov said Russia would give "all necessary answers via diplomatic channels."

"Such quasi investigations like the one we are talking about today are capable of further poisoning the atmosphere of our bilateral ties," said Peskov.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)