LONDON Britain scrambled Typhoon fighters from Scotland to intercept two Russian bombers near British airspace on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said.

The fighters, from RAF Lossiemouth, stayed with the two Tu-160 Blackjack bombers until they left the UK area of interest, it added in a statement.

"At no point did the Russian aircraft enter UK territorial airspace," it added.

Intercepts of Russian aircraft by NATO have increased in recent years amid heightened tensions between the West and Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; eiting by Peter Hobson)