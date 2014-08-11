JOHANNESBURG Convicted British drug-trafficker and multiple fraudster Martin Evans is to be extradited and sent back home more than three years after he skipped custody and went on the run, a South African magistrate ruled on Monday.

The magistrate said the 52-year-old Evans, named one of Britain's "most wanted fugitives" in 2012 by police, would be kept in custody until South Africa's justice minister signed papers confirming the extradition order.

Evans was convicted in Britain in 2006 for conspiracy to supply cocaine and sentenced to 26 years in jail. He escaped custody in 2011 while out on a five-day license.

The former Young Businessman of the Year for Wales swindled more than 100 investors, many newly retired pensioners, out of 900,000 pounds by promising huge returns from a spurious ostrich-breeding business.

Evans was nabbed this month by South African police at a Johannesburg housing complex in a joint operation with Interpol and British security agencies.

