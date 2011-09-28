Shrien Dewani (2nd R) arrives with supporters for his extradition hearing, at Belmarsh Magistrates' Court in London May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON/JOHANNESBURG Home Secretary Theresa May has given the go-ahead for the extradition to South Africa of a British businessman accused of murdering his wife while on honeymoon in Cape Town, the Home Office said on Wednesday.

Millionaire Shrien Dewani, 31, is accused of conspiring to kill his wife, Anni, in a fake car-jacking last year, a charge he denies.

"Mr Dewani now has the opportunity, within 14 days, to appeal to the High Court against the decision of the district judge and/or the home secretary," a Home Office spokesman said.

Anni Dewani, 28 and from Sweden, was shot when the taxi the couple were travelling in was hijacked in the Gugulethu township on the outskirts of Cape Town last November.

She was found dead in the back of an abandoned cab with a bullet wound to her neck after cabbie Zola Tongo drove the newlyweds to the township.

Dewani claims the vehicle was carjacked and that he and Tongo were forced out of the car unharmed before Mrs Dewani was driven away and killed.

However, Tongo turned state witness and, in return for a reduced sentence, alleged that Dewani paid for his wife to be killed.

Dewani has fought extradition proceedings, arguing that he is suffering from severe post-traumatic stress disorder and is too unwell to be sent abroad for trial.

However, in August a judge approved the extradition, a decision upheld by the Home Secretary.

The prosecutors office in South Africa said it had not yet received notification from Dewani's legal team about intentions to appeal but was confident of getting him to South Africa, even if he should appeal the extradition.

"As and when he does (appeal), we are confident that we will successfully argue for his extradition and we're confident that if he takes the matter to the high court, he will lose and we will win," Mthunzi Mhaga, spokesman for the National Prosecuting Authority said.

