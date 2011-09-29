LONDON Sanofi's prostate cancer drug Jevtana is not worth using on Britain's state health service, given its limited ability to extend life, its side effects and its cost, the healthcare watchdog NICE said on Friday.

The draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) is now open for consultation before further decisions on the medicine are made.

Jevtana has been licensed for use in both Europe and the United States after clinical trials showed it helped men with advanced prostate cancer when given alongside the anti-inflammatory drug prednisone.

But NICE said it was associated with a number of adverse side effects and results of clinical tests suggested it extended life by only around 10 weeks.

With each cycle of treatment costing approximately 3,700 pounds, NICE calculated that the cost of using the drug would be 89,000 pounds per quality adjusted life year (QALY) -- or nearly three times its benchmark threshold of 30,000 pounds.

A QALY is a combined measure of quantity and quality of life, with one QALY equal to one year of perfect health or two years of half-perfect health.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)