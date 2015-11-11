LONDON Around 40 students fainted in an overheated room during a remembrance day service on Wednesday at a school in North Yorkshire, emergency services said.

The students were nauseous, felt faint and some collapsed at Outwood Academy secondary school in Ripon, North Yorkshire.

Hazardous materials specialists checked the premises after the children were taken ill but found no indications of hazardous chemicals or gas, the fire service said.

"We are of the view the children just fainted and there was a ripple effect throughout the school. More children felt anxiety and started to feel concerned," Yorkshire Fire Service station manager Dave Winspear told the BBC.

North Yorkshire Police said on Twitter: "We are aware of two pupils who have attended hospital or a local medical facility. The rest [were] treated at the scene by ambulance staff."

The school said it would open as normal on Thursday.

