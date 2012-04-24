LONDON The government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has appointed Ian Boyd as its chief scientific adviser to replace Sir Robert Watson, who is leaving after five years in the post, it said on Tuesday.

The chief scientific adviser is the department's top environment scientist, responsible for overseeing the quality of research on which policy decisions are based and giving ministers scientific advice.

Boyd, currently director of the Scottish Oceans Institute at the University of St Andrews, will join Defra in September on a three-year contract, the department said in a statement.

Watson previously held posts at the World Bank, the White House and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. His future plans were not disclosed.

(This story corrects to clarify that Defra, not government, has appointed new adviser)

