Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech urging Scotland to remain part of the UK at the Olympic Park in east London February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that it would be extremely difficult to make a currency union with an independent Scotland work, casting further doubt on one of the pro-independence camp's main policy ideas.

"A lot of attention has been played particularly to the issue of the currency and I think it would be extremely difficult to make a currency union work between an independent separate Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom," Cameron told an audience in London.

He made the comments after a keynote speech in which he urged Scotland to stay part of the UK when it votes in a September 18 referendum later this year.

