Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech urging Scotland to remain part of the UK at the Olympic Park in east London February 7, 2014. Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that Britain's stability and foreign direct investment would be at risk if Scotland votes to leave the United Kingdom in a referendum later this year. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that Britain's stability and foreign direct investment would be at risk if Scotland votes to leave the United Kingdom in a referendum later this year.

"We are quite simply stronger as a bigger entity, as an open economy of 63 million people with the oldest and most successful single market in the world," Cameron told an audience in London in a speech urging Scotland to remain part of the UK.

"That stability is hugely attractive for investors. Last year, we were the top destination for foreign direct investment in Europe. That is a stamp of approval on our stability - and I would not want to jeopardise that."

