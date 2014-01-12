The British government will announce on Monday that it will take responsibility for all British government debt should Scotland vote for independence, a person familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

"Essentially we would be the counterparty on any debt that was owed," the person said.

The UK government would seek a bilateral arrangement with the Scottish government about its share of the UK debt in the event of a vote for independence in September's referendum, the person said.

The person declined to be named ahead of publication of the notice by the Treasury on Monday.

