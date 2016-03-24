A party supporter displays some of her badges at the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) annual party conference in Perth November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

EDINBURGH Scotland would face a bigger hole in its public finances than previously thought if it split from the United Kingdom, an economic think tank said on Wednesday, dealing a blow to independence campaigners.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said Scotland's budget deficit in the tax year ending this month will be equivalent to nearly 10 percent of economic output - more than double that in the full United Kingdom - due to lower oil prices, tax breaks for oil producers and higher public spending.

By the end of the decade, when Britain as a whole is forecast to run a surplus, Scotland was likely to have a deficit of 6.2 percent, up from an earlier forecast of 4.6 percent.

"While the precise numbers would almost certainly differ if Scotland were independent, the recent weakening in Scotland's public finances – driven to a significant extent by falls in oil revenues and associated economic activity – clearly would have made it more difficult for an independent Scotland to manage its public finances," the IFS said.

Extra spending cuts or tax rises would be needed to put the public finances on a firmer footing, it said.

Scotland voted by 55 percent to 45 percent against independence in a referendum in 2014 and since then oil prices have fallen far below the levels included in the ruling Scottish National Party's (SNP) case for leaving Britain.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said she will launch a new independence campaign if the party is returned to power in elections in May, as widely expected.

An SNP spokesperson said the IFS projections showed Scotland's fiscal balance would improve each year between now and the end of the decade and growth in tax revenues for the country's non-oil economy would offset offshore losses.

Scottish opposition lawmakers said the projections showed Scotland would have been in a precarious position if it had split from Britain in 2014.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by William Schomberg)